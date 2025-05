The recorded daily screen time usage (in units of minutes) for a group of individuals is analyzed. Among the 800 800 800 recorded times, the mean is 320.5 minutes 320.5\text{ minutes} 320.5 minutes , with a standard deviation of 85.3 minutes 85.3\text{ minutes} 85.3 minutes . Given a screen time usage of 500.0 minutes 500.0\text{ minutes} 500.0 minutes , determine what the z-score for the given screen time usage will be, using the mean and standard deviation of the recorded times.