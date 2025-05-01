Four different high schools in local towns took random samples of 100 students in three grades, 10 th − 12 th 10^{\operatorname{th}}-12^{\operatorname{th}} and collected data on the weekly time spent studying to see if students in each of these grades study on average for the same amount of time per week. The four schools ran ANOVA tests on their samples, and the F-Statistics were 2.35 2.35 , 2.57 2.57 , 2.81 2.81 , and 3.93 3.93 . Which F-Statistic is most likely to indicate the average study times across grades are not all the same?