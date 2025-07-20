State the null and alternative hypotheses for a one-way ANOVA test.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
Finding a Critical F-Value for a Right-Tailed Test In Exercises 5–8, find the critical F-value for a right-tailed test using the level of significance α and degrees of freedom d.f.N and d.f.D.
α=0.10, d.f.N=10, d.f.D=15
Key Concepts
F-Distribution
Critical Value
Degrees of Freedom
Describe the difference between the variance between samples MSB and the variance within samples MSW.
Finding a Critical F-Value for a Two-Tailed Test In Exercises 9–12, find the critical F-value for a two-tailed test using the level of significance α and degrees of freedom d.f.N and d.f.D.
α=0.01, d.f.N=6, d.f.D=7
In Exercises 13–18, test the claim about the difference between two population variances σ₁² and σ₂² at the level of significance α. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.
Claim: σ₁² ≤ σ₂²; α = 0.01.
Sample statistics: s₁² = 842, n₁ = 11 and s₂² = 836, n₂ = 10
In Exercises 13–18, test the claim about the difference between two population variances σ₁² and σ₂² at the level of significance α. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.
Claim: σ₁² ≠ σ₂²; α = 0.05.
Sample statistics: s₁² = 245, n₁ = 31 and s₂² = 112, n₂ = 28
In Exercises 13–18, test the claim about the difference between two population variances σ₁² and σ₂² at the level of significance α. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.
Claim: σ₁² > σ₂²; α = 0.05.
Sample statistics: s₁² = 44.6, n₁ = 16 and s₂² = 39.3, n₂ = 12