A regional sales director wants to determine whether different customer service training programs lead to different levels of employee performance across three branches. Each branch uses one of the following training programs: Program A. Program B, or Program C. After one month, the director measures the performance score (out of 100) for 5 randomly selected employees from each branch. Using α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 , perform a one-way ANOVA to determine whether there is a statistically significant difference in mean performance among the three training programs.