Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
Problem 10.3.15
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–18, test the claim about the difference between two population variances σ₁² and σ₂² at the level of significance α. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.
Claim: σ₁² ≤ σ₂²; α = 0.01.
Sample statistics: s₁² = 842, n₁ = 11 and s₂² = 836, n₂ = 10
