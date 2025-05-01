A company wants to determine whether the average monthly sales differ among three different regions: North, South, and West. The company collects monthly sales data (in thousands of dollars) from four randomly selected stores in each region over the same month. Calculate the F-statistic given the Mean Square due to Treatments: MST = 226.6 226.6 (variance between groups) and the Mean Square due to Error: MSE = 7.944 7.944 (variance within groups).