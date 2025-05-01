Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
14. ANOVA
Introduction to ANOVA
Multiple Choice
A company wants to determine whether the average monthly sales differ among three different regions: North, South, and West. The company collects monthly sales data (in thousands of dollars) from four randomly selected stores in each region over the same month. Calculate the F-statistic given the Mean Square due to Treatments: MST = (variance between groups) and the Mean Square due to Error: MSE = (variance within groups).
A
B
C
D
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to calculate the F-statistic, which is used in ANOVA (Analysis of Variance) to determine if there are significant differences between group means. The formula for the F-statistic is F = MST / MSE, where MST is the Mean Square due to Treatments (variance between groups) and MSE is the Mean Square due to Error (variance within groups).
Step 2: Identify the given values. From the problem, we are provided with MST = 226.6226.6 and MSE = 7.9447.944. These values represent the variances between and within groups, respectively.
Step 3: Write the formula for the F-statistic. Using MathML, the formula is:
Step 4: Substitute the given values into the formula. Replace MST with 226.6226.6 and MSE with 7.9447.944 in the formula:
Step 5: Perform the division to calculate the F-statistic. Divide the MST value by the MSE value to obtain the F-statistic. This will give you the final result.
