Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
14. ANOVA
Introduction to ANOVA
Multiple Choice
A school administrator wants to examine whether students' academic performance differs based on the type of instructional method used in their classes. A random sample of students is selected and divided evenly among the three teaching methods. After a semester, all students take the same standardized final exam. State the null and alternative hypotheses for a one-way ANOVA test.
A
: All means are the same
: At least one mean is different, at least one method has a different average test score.
B
: All students perform equally well on the final exam, regardless of the instructional method.
: At least one group of students performs differently than the others.
C
: The three instructional methods lead to different mean exam scores.
: All three instructional methods lead to the same mean exam scores.
D
: There is a significant difference among the teaching methods.
: There is no significant difference among the teaching methods.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The school administrator wants to determine if students' academic performance differs based on the type of instructional method using a one-way ANOVA test. The data provided includes test scores for three instructional methods: Traditional, Flipped, and Online.
Step 2: Define the null and alternative hypotheses for the one-way ANOVA test. The null hypothesis (H₀) states that all group means are equal, meaning the instructional method does not affect academic performance. The alternative hypothesis (H₁) states that at least one group mean is different, indicating that the instructional method affects academic performance.
Step 3: Organize the data. The test scores for each instructional method are provided in the table. Calculate the mean and variance for each group (Traditional, Flipped, Online) to prepare for the ANOVA test.
Step 4: Perform the one-way ANOVA test. Compute the between-group variance (how much the group means differ from the overall mean) and the within-group variance (how much individual scores differ within each group). Use these variances to calculate the F-statistic.
Step 5: Compare the F-statistic to the critical value from the F-distribution table at the chosen significance level (e.g., α = 0.05). If the F-statistic exceeds the critical value, reject the null hypothesis (H₀) and conclude that at least one instructional method leads to different academic performance.
