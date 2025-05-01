Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
14. ANOVA
Introduction to ANOVA
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Four different high schools in local towns took random samples of 100 students in three grades, and collected data on the weekly time spent studying to see if students in each of these grades study on average for the same amount of time per week. The four schools ran ANOVA tests on their samples, and the F-Statistics were , , , and . Which F-Statistic is most likely to indicate the average study times across grades are not all the same?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the ANOVA test. ANOVA (Analysis of Variance) is used to determine if there are statistically significant differences between the means of three or more groups. In this case, it is used to compare the average study times across grades (10th, 11th, and 12th).
Step 2: Recall the role of the F-Statistic in ANOVA. The F-Statistic is a ratio of the variance between group means to the variance within the groups. A higher F-Statistic suggests that the differences between group means are more likely to be statistically significant.
Step 3: Compare the given F-Statistics. The F-Statistics provided are 2.35, 2.57, 2.81, and 3.93. The higher the F-Statistic, the stronger the evidence against the null hypothesis (which assumes that all group means are equal).
Step 4: Identify the F-Statistic most likely to indicate that the average study times are not all the same. Among the given values, 3.93 is the highest F-Statistic, which suggests the strongest evidence to reject the null hypothesis and conclude that the average study times across grades are not all the same.
Step 5: Note that the significance of the F-Statistic also depends on the critical value from the F-distribution table and the chosen significance level (e.g., α = 0.05). However, without additional information, the highest F-Statistic (3.93) is the most likely to indicate a significant difference.
Watch next
Master Introduction to ANOVA with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning