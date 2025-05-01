Constructing and Graphing Binomial Distributions In Exercises 27–30, (a) construct a binomial distribution, (b) graph the binomial distribution using a histogram and describe its shape, and (c) identify any values of the random variable x that you would consider unusual. Explain your reasoning.





College Acceptance Pennsylvania State University accepts 49% of applicants. You randomly select seven Pennsylvania State University applicants. The random variable represents the number who are accepted. (Source: US News & World Report)