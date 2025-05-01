In the past year, thirty-three percent of U.S. adults have put off medical treatment because of the cost. You randomly select nine U.S. adults. Find the probability that the number who have put off medical treatment because of the cost in the past year is (a) exactly three, (b) at most four, and (c) more than five. (Source: Gallup)
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
- Textbook Question6views
- Textbook Question
Constructing and Graphing Binomial Distributions In Exercises 27–30, (a) construct a binomial distribution, (b) graph the binomial distribution using a histogram and describe its shape, and (c) identify any values of the random variable x that you would consider unusual. Explain your reasoning.
College Acceptance Pennsylvania State University accepts 49% of applicants. You randomly select seven Pennsylvania State University applicants. The random variable represents the number who are accepted. (Source: US News & World Report)8views
- Textbook Question
Constructing and Graphing Binomial Distributions In Exercises 27–30, (a) construct a binomial distribution, (b) graph the binomial distribution using a histogram and describe its shape, and (c) identify any values of the random variable x that you would consider unusual. Explain your reasoning.
Workplace Cleanliness Fifty-seven percent of employees judge their peers by the cleanliness of their workspaces. You randomly select 10 employees and ask them whether they judge their peers by the cleanliness of their workspaces. The random variable represents the number who judge their peers by the cleanliness of their workspaces. (Source: Adecco)8views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 17 and 18, (a) construct a binomial distribution, (b) graph the binomial distribution using a histogram and describe its shape, and (c) identify any values of the random variable x that you would consider unusual. Explain your reasoning.
Seventy-two percent of U.S adults have read a book in any format in the past year. You randomly select five U.S adults and ask them whether they have read a book in any format in the past year. The random variable represents the number of adults who have read a book in any format in the past year. (Source: Pew Research)10views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 19 and 20, find the mean, variance, and standard deviation of the binomial distribution for the given random variable. Interpret the results and determine any unusual values.
About 13% of U.S. drivers are uninsured. You randomly select eight U.S. drivers and ask them whether they are uninsured. The random variable represents the number who are uninsured. (Source: Insurance Research Council)10views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–26, find the indicated probabilities using the geometric distribution, the Poisson distribution, or the binomial distribution. Then determine whether the events are unusual. If convenient, use a table or technology to find the probabilities.
Fourteen percent of noninstitutionalized U.S. adults smoke cigarettes. After randomly selecting ten noninstitutionalized U.S. adults, you ask them whether they smoke cigarettes. Find the probability that the first adult who smokes cigarettes is (a) the third person selected.8views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–26, find the indicated probabilities using the geometric distribution, the Poisson distribution, or the binomial distribution. Then determine whether the events are unusual. If convenient, use a table or technology to find the probabilities
Thirty-six percent of Americans think there is still a need for the practice of changing their clocks for Daylight Savings Time. You randomly select seven Americans. Find the probability that the number who say there is still a need for changing their clocks for Daylight Savings Time is (a) exactly four11views
- Textbook Question
The five-year survival rate of people who undergo a liver transplant is 75%. The surgery is performed on six patients. (Source: Mayo Clinic)
a. Construct a binomial distribution.9views
- Textbook Question
The five-year survival rate of people who undergo a liver transplant is 75%. The surgery is performed on six patients. (Source: Mayo Clinic)
b. Graph the binomial distribution using a histogram and describe its shape.5views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–3, find the indicated probabilities using the geometric distribution, the Poisson distribution, or the binomial distribution. Then determine whether the events are unusual. If convenient, use a table or technology to find the probabilities.
One out of every 42 tax returns for incomes over $1 million requires an audit. An auditor is examining tax returns for over $1 million. Find the probability that (a) the first return requiring an audit is the 25th return the tax auditor examines, (b) the first return requiring an audit is the first or second return the tax auditor examines, and (c) none of the first five returns the tax auditor examines require an audit. (Source: Kiplinger)7views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–26, find the indicated probabilities using the geometric distribution, the Poisson distribution, or the binomial distribution. Then determine whether the events are unusual. If convenient, use a table or technology to find the probabilities.
Fourteen percent of noninstitutionalized U.S. adults smoke cigarettes. After randomly selecting ten noninstitutionalized U.S. adults, you ask them whether they smoke cigarettes. Find the probability that the first adult who smokes cigarettes is (b) the fourth or fifth person selected.7views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–26, find the indicated probabilities using the geometric distribution, the Poisson distribution, or the binomial distribution. Then determine whether the events are unusual. If convenient, use a table or technology to find the probabilities.
Fourteen percent of noninstitutionalized U.S. adults smoke cigarettes. After randomly selecting ten noninstitutionalized U.S. adults, you ask them whether they smoke cigarettes. Find the probability that the first adult who smokes cigarettes is (c) not one of the first six persons selected.8views
- Textbook Question
Mean, Variance, and Standard Deviation In Exercises 11–14, find the mean, variance, and standard deviation of the binomial distribution with the given values of n and p.
n = 50, p = 0.46views
- Textbook Question
Mean, Variance, and Standard Deviation In Exercises 11–14, find the mean, variance, and standard deviation of the binomial distribution with the given values of n and p.
n = 316, p = 0.827views
- Textbook Question
Unusual Events In Exercises 37 and 38, find the indicated probabilities. Then determine if the event is unusual. Explain your reasoning.
Rock-Paper-Scissors The probability of winning a game of rock-paper-scissors is 1/3. You play nine games of rock-paper-scissors. Find the probability that the number of games you win is (c) less than two.16views