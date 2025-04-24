Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
1:17 minutes
Problem 5.CRE.2a
Textbook Question
Kentucky Pick 4 In the Kentucky Pick 4 lottery game, you can pay $1 for a “straight” bet in which you select four digits with repetition allowed. If you buy only one ticket and win, your prize is $2500.
a. If you buy one ticket, what is the probability of winning?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: In the Kentucky Pick 4 lottery, you select four digits (0-9) with repetition allowed. The total number of possible outcomes is the total number of 4-digit combinations where each digit can range from 0 to 9.
Calculate the total number of possible outcomes: Since each digit has 10 possible values (0 through 9), and there are 4 digits, the total number of outcomes is given by \( 10^4 \).
Determine the number of favorable outcomes: To win, the exact 4-digit combination you selected must match the winning combination. Therefore, there is only 1 favorable outcome.
Calculate the probability of winning: Probability is defined as the ratio of favorable outcomes to total outcomes. Use the formula \( P(\text{winning}) = \frac{\text{favorable outcomes}}{\text{total outcomes}} \). Substitute the values from the previous steps.
Simplify the probability expression: Simplify the fraction \( \frac{1}{10^4} \) to express the probability in its simplest form.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In the context of the Kentucky Pick 4 lottery, the probability of winning with a single ticket can be calculated by determining the total number of possible outcomes and the number of favorable outcomes (winning combinations).
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Combinatorics
Combinatorics is a branch of mathematics dealing with combinations and permutations of objects. In the Kentucky Pick 4 game, since digits can be repeated, the total number of possible combinations can be calculated using the formula for permutations with repetition, which is essential for determining the total outcomes in the lottery.
Expected Value
Expected value is a key concept in statistics that represents the average outcome of a random event when considering all possible outcomes and their probabilities. In the lottery context, understanding the expected value can help players assess whether the potential prize justifies the cost of the ticket, given the low probability of winning.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:14
Expected Value (Mean) of Random Variables
