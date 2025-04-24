Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
2:04 minutes
Problem 5.CRE.2b
Textbook Question
Kentucky Pick 4 In the Kentucky Pick 4 lottery game, you can pay $1 for a “straight” bet in which you select four digits with repetition allowed. If you buy only one ticket and win, your prize is $2500.
b. If you play this game once every day, find the mean number of wins in years with exactly 365 days.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The Kentucky Pick 4 lottery involves selecting four digits with repetition allowed, meaning each digit can range from 0 to 9. The total number of possible combinations is calculated as 10^4, since there are 10 choices for each of the 4 digits.
Step 2: Calculate the probability of winning. Since there is only one winning combination out of the total possible combinations, the probability of winning on a single ticket is given by P(win) = 1 / (10^4).
Step 3: Determine the number of days played in a year. The problem states that the game is played once every day in a year with 365 days. Therefore, the total number of games played in a year is 365.
Step 4: Use the formula for the mean number of wins. The mean number of wins in a given number of trials is calculated as μ = n * P(win), where n is the number of trials (365 days) and P(win) is the probability of winning on a single ticket.
Step 5: Substitute the values into the formula. Replace n with 365 and P(win) with 1 / (10^4) to compute the mean number of wins. The result will represent the expected number of wins in a year with 365 days.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In the context of the Kentucky Pick 4 lottery, the probability of winning with a single ticket can be calculated based on the total number of possible combinations of four digits, considering that repetition is allowed.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Expected Value
Expected value is a statistical concept that provides a measure of the center of a probability distribution, representing the average outcome if an experiment is repeated many times. In this lottery scenario, the expected number of wins over a year can be calculated by multiplying the probability of winning by the number of plays (365 days).
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:14
Expected Value (Mean) of Random Variables
Mean
The mean, or average, is a fundamental statistical measure that summarizes a set of values by dividing the sum of those values by the number of values. In this case, the mean number of wins in a year can be derived from the expected value, indicating how many times a player can expect to win if they play the lottery daily.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:52
Calculating the Mean
Watch next
Master The Binomial Experiment with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice