Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
1:51 minutes
Problem 5.CRE.3b
Textbook Question
Tennis Challenge In a recent U.S. Open tennis tournament, there were 945 challenges made by singles players, and 255 of them resulted in referee calls that were overturned. The accompanying table lists the results by gender.
b. If one of the overturned calls is randomly selected, what is the probability that the challenge was made by a woman?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the relevant data from the table. The overturned calls are listed under 'Challenge Upheld with Overturned Call'. For men, there are 160 overturned calls, and for women, there are 95 overturned calls.
Step 2: Calculate the total number of overturned calls. Add the overturned calls for men and women: 160 + 95.
Step 3: Determine the probability formula. The probability of selecting an overturned call made by a woman is given by the ratio of overturned calls made by women to the total number of overturned calls.
Step 4: Write the probability formula using MathML: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mfrac><mrow><mn>95</mn></mrow><mrow><mn>160</mn><mo>+</mo><mn>95</mn></mrow></mfrac></math>
Step 5: Simplify the formula to find the probability. Divide the number of overturned calls made by women (95) by the total number of overturned calls (160 + 95).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it helps determine the chance that a randomly selected overturned call was made by a woman. The formula for probability is the number of favorable outcomes divided by the total number of possible outcomes.
Recommended video:
Conditional Probability
Conditional probability refers to the probability of an event occurring given that another event has already occurred. In this scenario, we are interested in the probability of a challenge being made by a woman, given that it was one of the overturned calls. This concept is crucial for understanding how to refine probabilities based on specific conditions.
Recommended video:
Data Interpretation
Data interpretation involves analyzing and making sense of data presented in various forms, such as tables or graphs. In this case, the table provides information on the number of challenges upheld and rejected by gender, which is essential for calculating the required probability. Understanding how to extract relevant information from data is key to solving statistical problems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:39
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Watch next
Master The Binomial Experiment with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice