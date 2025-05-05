Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
2:04 minutes
Problem 5.c.4a
Textbook Question
Salary Negotiations In a Jobvite survey, 2287 adult workers were randomly selected and asked about salary negotiations.
a. 29% of the respondents reported that they negotiated salary at their latest job. What is the number of respondents who reported that they negotiated salary?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the total number of respondents surveyed, which is given as 2287.
Step 2: Recognize that the percentage of respondents who negotiated salary is provided as 29%. Convert this percentage into a decimal by dividing by 100, resulting in 0.29.
Step 3: To find the number of respondents who negotiated salary, multiply the total number of respondents (2287) by the decimal representation of the percentage (0.29). The formula is: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>Number</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>Total</mi><mo>×</mo><mi>Percentage</mi></mrow></math>
Step 4: Perform the multiplication operation to calculate the result. This will give the number of respondents who negotiated salary.
Step 5: Interpret the result in the context of the problem, ensuring the number is rounded appropriately if necessary (e.g., to the nearest whole number, since respondents are discrete individuals).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Percentage Calculation
Percentage calculation involves determining a portion of a whole expressed as a fraction of 100. In this context, to find the number of respondents who negotiated their salary, you multiply the total number of respondents by the percentage (29%) expressed as a decimal (0.29). This is a fundamental skill in statistics for interpreting survey data.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:51
Find 5-Number Summary - TI-84 Calculator
Sample Size
Sample size refers to the number of individuals included in a survey or study. In this case, the sample size is 2287 adult workers. Understanding sample size is crucial because it affects the reliability and validity of the survey results, as larger samples tend to provide more accurate representations of the population.
Recommended video:
Random Sampling
Random sampling is a technique where each member of a population has an equal chance of being selected for the survey. This method helps to eliminate bias and ensures that the sample is representative of the larger population. In the Jobvite survey, random sampling allows for generalizations about salary negotiation behaviors among adult workers.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master The Binomial Experiment with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice