Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Percentage Calculation Percentage calculation involves determining a portion of a whole expressed as a fraction of 100. In this context, to find the number of respondents who negotiated their salary, you multiply the total number of respondents by the percentage (29%) expressed as a decimal (0.29). This is a fundamental skill in statistics for interpreting survey data. Recommended video: Guided course 04:51 04:51 Find 5-Number Summary - TI-84 Calculator

Sample Size Sample size refers to the number of individuals included in a survey or study. In this case, the sample size is 2287 adult workers. Understanding sample size is crucial because it affects the reliability and validity of the survey results, as larger samples tend to provide more accurate representations of the population. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion