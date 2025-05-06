Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Distribution A probability distribution describes how the probabilities of a random variable are distributed across its possible values. For a valid probability distribution, the sum of all probabilities must equal 1, and each individual probability must be between 0 and 1. In the context of the survey, the table lists the probabilities associated with different contributors to happiness.

Total Probability Total probability refers to the sum of all probabilities in a probability distribution. It is a crucial aspect to verify if a set of probabilities forms a valid distribution. In the given table, the total probability is calculated by adding the probabilities of Family/partner (0.77), Friends (0.15), and Other (0.08), which equals 1.00, confirming that it meets the criteria for a probability distribution.