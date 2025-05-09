Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Problem 5.2.3
Independent Events Again assume that when randomly selecting a speaking character in a movie, the probability of getting a female is 0.331, as in Exercise 1. If we want to find the probability of 20 females when 50 different speaking characters are randomly selected from a population of 1500 speaking characters, are the 50 selections independent? Using the 5% guideline for cumbersome calculations, can they be treated as being independent?
Step 1: Recall the definition of independent events. Two events are independent if the occurrence of one does not affect the probability of the other. In this case, we are determining whether selecting one speaking character affects the probability of selecting another.
Step 2: Use the 5% guideline for cumbersome calculations. This guideline states that if the sample size (n) is less than or equal to 5% of the population size (N), the selections can be treated as independent, even if they are technically dependent.
Step 3: Calculate 5% of the population size. The population size is 1500, so compute 0.05 × 1500 to determine the threshold for independence.
Step 4: Compare the sample size to the 5% threshold. The sample size is 50. If 50 is less than or equal to the value calculated in Step 3, the selections can be treated as independent.
Step 5: Conclude whether the selections can be treated as independent based on the comparison in Step 4. If the sample size is within the 5% threshold, the selections are treated as independent for the purposes of probability calculations.
