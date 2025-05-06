Table of contents
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
2:44 minutes
Problem 5.c.4b
Textbook Question
Salary Negotiations In a Jobvite survey, 2287 adult workers were randomly selected and asked about salary negotiations.
b. Among those who negotiated salary, 84% received higher pay. How many received higher pay?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the total number of adult workers who negotiated salary. This is given as 2287 in the problem.
Determine the percentage of those who received higher pay after negotiating. This is given as 84%, which can be expressed as a decimal: 0.84.
To find the number of workers who received higher pay, multiply the total number of workers (2287) by the percentage who received higher pay (0.84). Use the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>Number</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>Total</mi><mo>×</mo><mi>Percentage</mi></math>.
Substitute the values into the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>Number</mi><mo>=</mo><mn>2287</mn><mo>×</mo><mn>0.84</mn></math>.
Perform the multiplication to calculate the number of workers who received higher pay. This will give you the final result.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Percentage Calculation
Percentage calculation involves determining a portion of a whole expressed as a fraction of 100. In this context, to find out how many workers received higher pay, you would calculate 84% of the total number of workers who negotiated their salary. This is done by multiplying the total number of negotiators by 0.84.
Sample Size
Sample size refers to the number of individuals included in a study or survey. In this case, the sample size is 2287 adult workers. Understanding the sample size is crucial as it affects the reliability and validity of the survey results, influencing how representative the findings are of the larger population.
Random sampling is a technique used to select a subset of individuals from a larger population, ensuring that each member has an equal chance of being chosen. This method helps to eliminate bias and allows for generalizations to be made about the entire population based on the sample. In the Jobvite survey, random sampling was used to select the 2287 workers, enhancing the credibility of the findings.
