Percentage Calculation Percentage calculation involves determining a portion of a whole expressed as a fraction of 100. In this context, to find out how many workers received higher pay, you would calculate 84% of the total number of workers who negotiated their salary. This is done by multiplying the total number of negotiators by 0.84.

Sample Size Sample size refers to the number of individuals included in a study or survey. In this case, the sample size is 2287 adult workers. Understanding the sample size is crucial as it affects the reliability and validity of the survey results, influencing how representative the findings are of the larger population.