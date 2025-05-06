Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
2:11 minutes
Problem 8.c.8a
Textbook Question
Lightning Deaths Based on the results given in Cumulative Review Exercise 6, assume that for a randomly selected lightning death, there is a 0.8 probability that the victim is a male.
a. Find the probability that three random people killed by lightning strikes are all males.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given probability of a single event: The probability that a randomly selected lightning death victim is male is given as P(Male) = 0.8.
Recognize that the problem involves finding the probability of three independent events occurring. Since the gender of each victim is independent of the others, the probability of all three being male can be calculated using the multiplication rule for independent events.
Write the formula for the probability of three independent events: P(All males) = P(Male) × P(Male) × P(Male).
Substitute the given probability into the formula: P(All males) = 0.8 × 0.8 × 0.8.
Simplify the expression to find the final probability, but do not calculate the numerical result in this step.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, the probability of an event, such as a lightning death being male, is given as 0.8. This means there is an 80% chance that a randomly selected lightning death victim is male.
Introduction to Probability
Independent Events
Independent events are those whose outcomes do not affect each other. In this scenario, the deaths of three individuals by lightning strikes can be considered independent events, meaning the gender of one victim does not influence the gender of another. This allows us to multiply the probabilities of each event occurring to find the overall probability.
Multiplication Rule of Probability
The multiplication rule of probability states that the probability of multiple independent events occurring together is the product of their individual probabilities. For this question, to find the probability that all three randomly selected lightning death victims are male, we multiply the probability of one male victim (0.8) by itself three times, resulting in 0.8^3.
