Mean The mean, often referred to as the average, is a measure of central tendency that summarizes a set of values by dividing the sum of all values by the number of values. In the context of a random variable, the mean represents the expected value, indicating where the center of the distribution lies. It is a crucial concept in statistics as it provides a single value that represents the entire dataset.

Random Variable A random variable is a numerical outcome of a random phenomenon, which can take on different values based on the outcome of a random event. Random variables can be discrete, taking on specific values, or continuous, taking on any value within a range. Understanding random variables is essential for calculating probabilities and statistical measures like the mean.