Discrete Random Variables Discrete random variables are those that can take on a countable number of distinct values. Examples include the number of students in a classroom or the outcome of rolling a die. These variables often arise in situations where the data can be enumerated, and they typically involve whole numbers. Recommended video: Guided course 04:48 04:48 Variance & Standard Deviation of Discrete Random Variables

Continuous Random Variables Continuous random variables, in contrast, can take on an infinite number of values within a given range. They are often associated with measurements, such as height, weight, or temperature. These variables can be represented on a number line and can include fractions and decimals, making them uncountable. Recommended video: Guided course 07:09 07:09 Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions