5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
2:05 minutes
Problem 5.3.7a
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–8, assume that the Poisson distribution applies; assume that the mean number of Atlantic hurricanes in the United States is 5.5 per year, as in Example 1; and proceed to find the indicated probability.
a. Find the probability that in a year, there will be no hurricanes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the Poisson probability distribution: P(X = k) = (λ^k * e^(-λ)) / k!, where λ is the mean number of occurrences, k is the number of occurrences we are interested in, and e is the base of the natural logarithm (approximately 2.718).
Step 2: Identify the given values from the problem. Here, λ = 5.5 (the mean number of hurricanes per year) and k = 0 (since we are finding the probability of no hurricanes in a year).
Step 3: Substitute the values into the Poisson formula. This gives P(X = 0) = (5.5^0 * e^(-5.5)) / 0!.
Step 4: Simplify the terms in the formula. Note that any number raised to the power of 0 is 1, so 5.5^0 = 1. Also, 0! (zero factorial) is equal to 1. Therefore, the formula simplifies to P(X = 0) = (1 * e^(-5.5)) / 1.
Step 5: The final step is to compute e^(-5.5) and divide by 1 to find the probability. This step involves using a calculator or software to evaluate the exponential term.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Poisson Distribution
The Poisson distribution is a probability distribution that expresses the probability of a given number of events occurring in a fixed interval of time or space, given a known average rate of occurrence. It is particularly useful for modeling rare events, such as the number of hurricanes in a year, where the events are independent of each other.
06:38
Intro to Frequency Distributions
Mean (λ) in Poisson Distribution
In the context of the Poisson distribution, the mean (denoted as λ, lambda) represents the average number of occurrences of the event in the specified interval. For this question, λ is given as 5.5, indicating that, on average, there are 5.5 hurricanes per year in the United States.
03:28
Mean & Standard Deviation of Binomial Distribution
Calculating Probability with Poisson
To find the probability of observing a specific number of events in a Poisson distribution, the formula P(X=k) = (e^(-λ) * λ^k) / k! is used, where P(X=k) is the probability of k events occurring, e is Euler's number, and k! is the factorial of k. For this question, to find the probability of no hurricanes (k=0), you would substitute λ=5.5 and k=0 into the formula.
07:09
Probability From Given Z-Scores - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
