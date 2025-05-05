Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Statistic A statistic is a numerical value that describes a characteristic of a sample, which is a subset of a larger population. It is calculated from data collected from that sample and is used to estimate population parameters. For example, the average score of a class on a test is a statistic, as it reflects only the students in that class. Recommended video: Guided course 05:53 05:53 Parameters vs. Statistics

Parameter A parameter is a numerical value that describes a characteristic of an entire population. Unlike a statistic, which is derived from a sample, a parameter represents the true value for the whole group. For instance, the average height of all adults in a country is a parameter, as it encompasses the entire population rather than just a sample. Recommended video: Guided course 05:53 05:53 Parameters vs. Statistics