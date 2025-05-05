Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
1:55 minutes
Problem 5.Q.5
Textbook Question
Is the mean found in the preceding exercise a statistic or a parameter?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a statistic and a parameter: A statistic is a numerical value that describes a characteristic of a sample, while a parameter is a numerical value that describes a characteristic of a population.
Identify whether the mean in the preceding exercise was calculated from a sample or the entire population. If it was calculated from a sample, it is a statistic. If it was calculated from the entire population, it is a parameter.
Recall that a sample is a subset of the population, and the population includes all individuals or items of interest.
Determine the context of the preceding exercise to see if the mean was derived from a subset (sample) or the whole group (population).
Conclude whether the mean is a statistic or a parameter based on the information about whether it pertains to a sample or the population.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Statistic
A statistic is a numerical value that describes a characteristic of a sample, which is a subset of a larger population. It is calculated from data collected from that sample and is used to estimate population parameters. For example, the average score of a class on a test is a statistic, as it reflects only the students in that class.
Parameter
A parameter is a numerical value that describes a characteristic of an entire population. Unlike a statistic, which is derived from a sample, a parameter represents the true value for the whole group. For instance, the average height of all adults in a country is a parameter, as it encompasses the entire population rather than just a sample.
Mean
The mean, often referred to as the average, is a measure of central tendency calculated by summing all values in a dataset and dividing by the number of values. It can be classified as either a statistic or a parameter depending on whether it is derived from a sample (statistic) or the entire population (parameter). Understanding the context of the data is crucial to determine which classification applies.
