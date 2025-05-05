Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
2:20 minutes
Problem 5.1.7
Textbook Question
Identifying Probability Distributions. In Exercises 7–14, determine whether a probability distribution is given. If a probability distribution is given, find its mean and standard deviation. If a probability distribution is not given, identify the requirements that are not satisfied.
Plane Crashes The table lists causes of fatal plane crashes with their corresponding probabilities.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Verify if the given data represents a probability distribution. To do this, check two key requirements: (a) All probabilities must be between 0 and 1, and (b) The sum of all probabilities must equal 1.
Step 2: Add the probabilities provided in the table: Pilot Error (0.58), Mechanical (0.17), Weather (0.06), Sabotage (0.09), and Other (0.10). Use the formula: \( \text{Sum} = P_1 + P_2 + P_3 + P_4 + P_5 \).
Step 3: If the sum of probabilities equals 1 and all probabilities are between 0 and 1, confirm that the data represents a probability distribution. If not, identify which requirement is violated.
Step 4: To find the mean of the probability distribution, use the formula \( \mu = \sum (x \cdot P(x)) \), where \( x \) represents the causes (numerical values assigned to each category) and \( P(x) \) represents the probabilities.
Step 5: To find the standard deviation, use the formula \( \sigma = \sqrt{\sum (x^2 \cdot P(x)) - \mu^2} \). Calculate \( \sum (x^2 \cdot P(x)) \), subtract \( \mu^2 \), and take the square root of the result.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice