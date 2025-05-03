Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
3:27 minutes
Problem 5.RE.8
Textbook Question
Family/Partner Groups of people aged 15–65 are randomly selected and arranged in groups of six. The random variable x is the number in the group who say that their family and/or partner contribute most to their happiness (based on a Coca-Cola survey). The accompanying table lists the values of x along with their corresponding probabilities. Does the table describe a probability distribution? If so, find the mean and standard deviation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Verify if the table describes a probability distribution. To do this, check two conditions: (a) All probabilities P(x) must be between 0 and 1, inclusive, and (b) The sum of all probabilities P(x) must equal 1.
Step 2: Calculate the sum of all probabilities P(x) from the table: \( P(0) + P(1) + P(2) + P(3) + P(4) + P(5) + P(6) \). Ensure the sum equals 1 to confirm it is a valid probability distribution.
Step 3: To find the mean (expected value), use the formula \( \mu = \sum [x \cdot P(x)] \), where \( x \) is the value of the random variable and \( P(x) \) is its corresponding probability. Multiply each \( x \) by its \( P(x) \), then sum the results.
Step 4: To find the variance, use the formula \( \sigma^2 = \sum [(x - \mu)^2 \cdot P(x)] \). Subtract the mean \( \mu \) from each \( x \), square the result, multiply by \( P(x) \), and sum these values.
Step 5: To find the standard deviation, take the square root of the variance: \( \sigma = \sqrt{\sigma^2} \). This provides the measure of spread for the probability distribution.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice