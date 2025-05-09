Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
4:27 minutes
Problem 5.1.5
Textbook Question
Identifying Discrete and Continuous Random Variables. In Exercises 5 and 6, refer to the given values, then identify which of the following is most appropriate: discrete random variable, continuous random variable, or not a random variable.
a. IQ scores of statistics students
b. Exact heights of statistics students
c. Shoe sizes (such as 8 or 8½) of statistics students
d. Majors (such as history) of statistics students
e. The number of rolls of a die required for a statistics student to get the number 4
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of discrete and continuous random variables. A discrete random variable takes on a countable number of distinct values, such as integers or specific categories. A continuous random variable can take on any value within a given range, often involving measurements like height or weight. If the variable does not involve randomness, it is not a random variable.
Step 2: Analyze part (a): IQ scores of statistics students. IQ scores are numerical values but are typically measured in whole numbers and are not continuous measurements. Determine whether this fits the definition of a discrete random variable or not.
Step 3: Analyze part (b): Exact heights of statistics students. Heights are measured on a continuous scale, meaning they can take on any value within a range (e.g., 5.5 feet, 5.55 feet). Determine whether this fits the definition of a continuous random variable.
Step 4: Analyze part (c): Shoe sizes of statistics students. Shoe sizes are typically discrete values (e.g., 8, 8½) and are countable. Determine whether this fits the definition of a discrete random variable.
Step 5: Analyze parts (d) and (e): Majors of statistics students and the number of rolls of a die required to get a 4. Majors are categorical and not numerical, so they are not random variables. The number of rolls of a die is countable and fits the definition of a discrete random variable.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Discrete Random Variables
Discrete random variables are those that can take on a countable number of distinct values. Examples include the number of students in a class or the number of rolls of a die. These variables often represent counts or categories, making them suitable for statistical analysis where specific outcomes can be enumerated.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:48
Variance & Standard Deviation of Discrete Random Variables
Continuous Random Variables
Continuous random variables can take on an infinite number of values within a given range. They are typically measurements, such as height or weight, where any value within a range is possible. This type of variable is often represented using intervals and is analyzed using techniques that account for the continuum of possible values.
Recommended video:
Random Variables
A random variable is a numerical outcome of a random phenomenon, which can be classified as either discrete or continuous. It serves as a bridge between probability and statistics, allowing for the quantification of uncertainty. Understanding random variables is essential for analyzing data and making predictions based on probabilistic models.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice