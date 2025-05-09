Identifying Discrete and Continuous Random Variables. In Exercises 5 and 6, refer to the given values, then identify which of the following is most appropriate: discrete random variable, continuous random variable, or not a random variable.













a. IQ scores of statistics students

b. Exact heights of statistics students

c. Shoe sizes (such as 8 or 8½) of statistics students

d. Majors (such as history) of statistics students

e. The number of rolls of a die required for a statistics student to get the number 4