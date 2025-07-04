Table of contents
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Contingency Tables
3:32 minutes
Problem 10.2.42
Textbook Question
Conditional Relative Frequencies In Exercises 37–42, use the contingency table from Exercises 33–36, and the information below.
Relative frequencies can also be calculated based on the row totals (by dividing each row entry by the row’s total) or the column totals (by dividing each column entry by the column’s total). These frequencies are conditional relative frequencies and can be used to determine whether an association exists between two categories in a contingency table.
What percent of U.S. adults ages 25 and over who are not high school graduates are unemployed?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the relevant data from the contingency table. Specifically, locate the row corresponding to 'U.S. adults ages 25 and over who are not high school graduates' and the column corresponding to 'unemployed.'
Step 2: Find the total number of U.S. adults ages 25 and over who are not high school graduates (row total). This will be used as the denominator in the calculation.
Step 3: Find the number of unemployed individuals within the group of U.S. adults ages 25 and over who are not high school graduates (specific cell value in the contingency table). This will be used as the numerator in the calculation.
Step 4: Calculate the conditional relative frequency by dividing the number of unemployed individuals (numerator) by the total number of individuals in the row (denominator). Use the formula: .
Step 5: Convert the result into a percentage by multiplying the conditional relative frequency by 100. This percentage represents the proportion of U.S. adults ages 25 and over who are not high school graduates and are unemployed.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Contingency Table
A contingency table is a type of data representation that displays the frequency distribution of variables. It allows for the examination of the relationship between two categorical variables by showing how the categories intersect. Each cell in the table represents the count of occurrences for a specific combination of categories, making it easier to analyze patterns and associations.
Relative Frequency
Relative frequency is a measure that shows the proportion of a specific category relative to the total number of observations. It is calculated by dividing the frequency of a category by the total number of observations, often expressed as a percentage. This concept is crucial for understanding the distribution of data and making comparisons between different categories within a dataset.
Conditional Relative Frequency
Conditional relative frequency refers to the relative frequency of a category given a specific condition or subset of data. It is calculated by dividing the frequency of a category by the total frequency of the condition being considered. This concept helps in assessing the relationship between two variables by focusing on the frequencies within a particular group, allowing for insights into associations and dependencies.
