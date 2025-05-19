Gender and Eye Color The following table describes the distribution of eye colors reported by male and female statistics students (based on data from “Does Eye Color Depend on Gender? It Might Depend on Who or How You Ask,” by Froelich and Stephenson, Journal of Statistics Education, Vol. 21, No. 2). Is there sufficient evidence to warrant rejection of the belief that gender and eye color are independent traits? Use a 0.01 significance level.



