Name the Relation, Part II For each of the following statements, explain whether you think the variables will have positive correlation, negative correlation, or no correlation. Support your opinion.





a. Number of cigarettes smoked by a pregnant woman each week and birth weight of her baby





b. Years of education and annual salary





c. Number of doctors on staff at a hospital and number of administrators on staff





d. Head circumference and IQ





e. Number of moviegoers and movie ticket price