"In Exercises 19-22, two variables are given that have been shown to have correlation but no cause-and-effect relationship. Describe at least one possible reason for the correlation.
21. Ice cream sales and homicide rates"
21. Ice cream sales and homicide rates"
22. Marriage rate in Kentucky and number of deaths caused by falling out of a fishing boat"
"[APPLET] Registered Nurse Salaries In Exercises 27–30, use the table, which shows the years of experience of 14 registered nurses and their annual salaries (in thousands of dollars). (Adapted from Payscale, Inc.)
27. Correlation Using the scatter plot of the registered nurse salary data shown below, what type of correlation, if any, do you think the data have? Explain.
19. Value of home and life span"
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 11–14, determine whether there is a perfect positive linear correlation, a strong positive linear correlation, a perfect negative linear correlation, a strong negative linear correlation, or no linear correlation between the variables.
20. Alcohol use and tobacco use"
