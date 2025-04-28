Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quartiles Quartiles are values that divide a data set into four equal parts, each containing 25% of the data. The first quartile (Q1) is the median of the lower half of the data, the second quartile (Q2) is the overall median, and the third quartile (Q3) is the median of the upper half. These measures help summarize the distribution of the data and identify its spread. Recommended video: Guided course 04:51 04:51 Find 5-Number Summary - TI-84 Calculator

Median The median is the middle value of a data set when it is ordered from least to greatest. If the number of observations is odd, the median is the middle number; if even, it is the average of the two middle numbers. The median is a robust measure of central tendency, less affected by outliers than the mean. Recommended video: Guided course 03:26 03:26 Calculating the Median