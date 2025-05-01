Using the table below, which category would appear first in a Pareto Chart representing the data?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts
Back
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts
- Multiple Choice11views1comments
- Textbook Question
Graphing Data Sets In Exercises 17–32, organize the data using the indicated type of graph. Describe any patterns.
Smartphone Sales The five best-selling smartphone manufacturers of 2020 were Apple (206.1 million units), Huawei (189.0 million units), Samsung (266.7 million units), vivo (111.7 million units), and Xiaomi (147.8 million units). Use a Pareto chart to display the data. (Source: International Data Corporation)10views
- Textbook Question
Extending Concepts
A Misleading Graph? A misleading graph is not drawn appropriately, which can misrepresent data and lead to false conclusions. In Exercises 37–40, (a) explain why the graph is misleading, and (b) redraw the graph so that it is not misleading.8views