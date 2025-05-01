Graphing Data Sets In Exercises 17–32, organize the data using the indicated type of graph. Describe any patterns.





Smartphone Sales The five best-selling smartphone manufacturers of 2020 were Apple (206.1 million units), Huawei (189.0 million units), Samsung (266.7 million units), vivo (111.7 million units), and Xiaomi (147.8 million units). Use a Pareto chart to display the data. (Source: International Data Corporation)