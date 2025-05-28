Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts
5:21 minutes
Problem 2.T.5b
The table lists the number of albums by The Beatles that received sales certifications. Display the data using (b) a Pareto chart. (Source: Recording Industry Association of America)
Step 1: Understand the concept of a Pareto chart. A Pareto chart is a type of bar graph where the bars are arranged in descending order of frequency or importance. It often includes a cumulative percentage line to show the proportion of the total represented by the bars.
Step 2: Organize the data in descending order based on the number of albums. From the table, the order will be: Gold (48), Platinum (42), Multi-Platinum (26), Diamond (6).
Step 3: Calculate the cumulative frequency for each category. Start with the highest frequency (Gold) and add the frequencies sequentially: Gold (48), Gold + Platinum (48 + 42 = 90), Gold + Platinum + Multi-Platinum (90 + 26 = 116), and finally Gold + Platinum + Multi-Platinum + Diamond (116 + 6 = 122).
Step 4: Compute the cumulative percentage for each category. Divide each cumulative frequency by the total number of albums (122) and multiply by 100 to get the percentage. For example, Gold cumulative percentage = (48 / 122) * 100.
Step 5: Create the Pareto chart. Plot the bars for each category in descending order of frequency (Gold, Platinum, Multi-Platinum, Diamond). Overlay a cumulative percentage line on the chart, starting at the first bar and increasing as you move to the next category.
