Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts
Problem 2.2.40
A Misleading Graph? A misleading graph is not drawn appropriately, which can misrepresent data and lead to false conclusions. In Exercises 37–40, (a) explain why the graph is misleading, and (b) redraw the graph so that it is not misleading.
Analyze the graph: The graph compares U.S. crude oil imports from OPEC countries and non-OPEC countries using barrel icons. The size of the barrels is disproportionate to the actual data values, which can visually exaggerate the difference between the two categories.
Explain why the graph is misleading: The barrel icons are scaled in both height and width, making the visual difference appear much larger than the actual numerical difference. This violates the principle of proportional representation in graphs, as the area of the barrels does not correspond to the data values.
Redraw the graph: To make the graph accurate, use a standard bar graph where the height of the bars is proportional to the data values. Ensure that the y-axis is labeled clearly and scaled appropriately to represent the range of values.
Label the axes and provide context: Clearly label the x-axis with 'Country of Origin' and the y-axis with 'Barrels (in millions).' Include a title that accurately describes the data, such as 'U.S. Crude Oil Imports by Country of Origin, 2020.'
Verify proportionality: Ensure that the visual representation of the data (e.g., bar heights) matches the numerical values provided. This will prevent misinterpretation and allow viewers to draw accurate conclusions from the graph.
