Which of the following best describes the primary purpose of bar graphs?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes how a Pareto chart differs from a standard vertical bar graph?
A
A Pareto chart uses horizontal bars, while a standard vertical bar graph uses vertical bars.
B
A Pareto chart is only used for numerical data, while a standard vertical bar graph is used for categorical data.
C
A Pareto chart displays bars in descending order of frequency, while a standard vertical bar graph may display bars in any order.
D
A Pareto chart does not include any labels, while a standard vertical bar graph always includes labels.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that both Pareto charts and standard vertical bar graphs are used to display categorical data using bars.
Recognize that a standard vertical bar graph typically displays bars in any order, often the order categories are given or alphabetical.
Learn that a Pareto chart is a special type of bar graph where the bars are arranged in descending order of frequency or count, highlighting the most significant categories first.
Note that Pareto charts often include a cumulative percentage line to show the cumulative impact of the categories, which is not a feature of standard bar graphs.
Conclude that the key difference is the ordering of bars: Pareto charts order bars from highest to lowest frequency, while standard bar graphs do not require this ordering.
