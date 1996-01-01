Which of the following best describes how a Pareto chart differs from a standard vertical bar graph?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Which of the following statements best describes the relationship between a chart and a chart?
Bar graphs compare values across categories using which of the following to display their information?
Using the table below, which category would appear first in a Pareto Chart representing the data?
Graphing Data Sets In Exercises 17–32, organize the data using the indicated type of graph. Describe any patterns.
Smartphone Sales The five best-selling smartphone manufacturers of 2020 were Apple (206.1 million units), Huawei (189.0 million units), Samsung (266.7 million units), vivo (111.7 million units), and Xiaomi (147.8 million units). Use a Pareto chart to display the data. (Source: International Data Corporation)
Extending Concepts
A Misleading Graph? A misleading graph is not drawn appropriately, which can misrepresent data and lead to false conclusions. In Exercises 37–40, (a) explain why the graph is misleading, and (b) redraw the graph so that it is not misleading.
