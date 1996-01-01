Which of the following best describes how a Pareto chart differs from a standard vertical bar graph?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts
Which of the following best describes how a Pareto chart differs from a standard vertical bar graph?
A Pareto chart always includes a line graph for cumulative frequency, while a standard vertical bar graph never does.
A Pareto chart displays bars in descending order of frequency, while a standard vertical bar graph does not require any specific order.
A Pareto chart is only used for numerical data, while a standard vertical bar graph is used for categorical data.
A Pareto chart uses horizontal bars, while a standard vertical bar graph uses vertical bars.
Understand that a Pareto chart is a specialized type of bar graph used primarily in quality control and categorical data analysis.
Recognize that a key feature of a Pareto chart is that it displays bars in descending order of frequency or count, which helps identify the most significant factors.
Note that a Pareto chart typically includes a line graph representing the cumulative frequency or cumulative percentage, which is not a requirement for a standard vertical bar graph.
Recall that a standard vertical bar graph can display bars in any order and is used to represent categorical data without the necessity of ordering by frequency.
Conclude that the main difference is the ordering of bars in descending frequency and the inclusion of a cumulative frequency line in a Pareto chart, whereas a standard vertical bar graph does not have these requirements.
