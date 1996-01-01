Desirability Attributes A random sample of 2163 adults (aged 18 and over) was asked, “Given a choice of the following, which one would you most want to be?” The results of the survey are presented in the side-by-side bar graph. Which attribute do females desire more than males?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes how a Pareto chart differs from a standard vertical bar graph?
A
A Pareto chart always includes a line graph showing the , while a standard vertical bar graph does not.
B
A Pareto chart uses horizontal bars, while a standard vertical bar graph uses vertical bars.
C
A Pareto chart is only used for data, while a standard vertical bar graph is used for data.
D
A Pareto chart displays bars in descending order of , while a standard vertical bar graph does not require any specific order.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a standard vertical bar graph represents: it displays categorical data with bars of heights proportional to the frequency or count of each category, but the order of the bars is not necessarily sorted.
Learn the key characteristic of a Pareto chart: it is a special type of bar graph where the bars are arranged in descending order of frequency or magnitude, emphasizing the most significant categories first.
Recognize that a Pareto chart often includes a cumulative line graph to show the running total percentage, but this is not the defining difference compared to a standard bar graph.
Note that the orientation of bars (vertical or horizontal) is not a defining feature that distinguishes Pareto charts from standard bar graphs, as both can be vertical or horizontal.
Conclude that the main difference is the ordering of the bars: a Pareto chart orders bars from highest to lowest frequency, while a standard vertical bar graph does not require any specific order.
Watch next
Master Creating Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
5
views
Textbook Question
College Survey In a national survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control to determine health-risk behaviors among college students, college students were asked, “How often do you wear a seat belt when riding in a car driven by someone else?” The frequencies were as follows:
e. Construct a relative frequency bar graph.
8
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes how a Pareto chart differs from a standard vertical bar graph?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes how a Pareto chart differs from a standard vertical bar graph?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes how a Pareto chart differs from a standard vertical bar graph?
3
views
Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations