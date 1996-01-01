Which of the following best describes a histogram?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Based on the histograms, which of the following statements is most likely true about the distribution of the data?
A
The data are left-skewed, with a longer tail on the left side.
B
The data are approximately symmetric with no apparent skewness.
C
The data are right-skewed, with a longer tail on the right side.
D
The data are uniformly distributed across all intervals.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of skewness: Skewness describes the asymmetry of a distribution. A right-skewed distribution has a longer tail on the right side, while a left-skewed distribution has a longer tail on the left side. A symmetric distribution has roughly equal tails on both sides.
Examine the histogram carefully: Look at the shape of the bars. If the bars gradually decrease in height towards the right, it suggests a right-skewed distribution. If they decrease towards the left, it suggests left-skewness. If the bars are roughly the same height on both sides, the distribution is symmetric.
Identify the tail: The 'tail' refers to the part of the distribution where the frequencies taper off. For right-skewness, the tail extends to the right (higher values). For left-skewness, the tail extends to the left (lower values).
Compare the options given: Since the correct answer states the data are right-skewed, confirm that the histogram shows a longer tail on the right side, meaning more spread or outliers on the higher value end.
Rule out other options: Uniform distribution would show bars of roughly equal height across intervals, and symmetric distribution would have balanced tails. Confirm these do not match the histogram's shape.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following types of data would be best analyzed and communicated using a histogram?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Given a graph that displays the frequency of data within specified intervals using adjacent rectangular bars, which type of graph is being shown?
3
views
Multiple Choice
For which type of variable is it not possible to create a histogram or a boxplot?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose you have four histograms, each displaying the frequency of exam scores for different classes. Which histogram would represent the class with the largest spread in scores?
3
views
Histograms practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations