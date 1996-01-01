Which of the following best describes a histogram that represents Blanca's lap times for the three days of practice?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
Multiple Choice
Given a graph that displays the frequency of data within specified intervals using adjacent rectangular bars, which type of graph is being shown?
A
Scatterplot
B
Histogram
C
Line graph
D
Bar graph
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the characteristics of each graph type mentioned: a scatterplot displays individual data points plotted on two axes, a line graph connects data points with lines to show trends over time, a bar graph uses separate bars to compare categories, and a histogram uses adjacent bars to represent frequency distributions of continuous data intervals.
Note that the problem describes a graph with adjacent rectangular bars representing frequencies within specified intervals, which suggests the data is grouped into continuous intervals without gaps between bars.
Recall that a histogram is specifically designed to show the frequency distribution of continuous data by using adjacent bars where the height of each bar corresponds to the frequency of data within each interval.
Contrast this with a bar graph, where bars are typically separated by gaps and represent categorical data rather than continuous intervals.
Conclude that the graph described is a histogram because it uses adjacent bars to display frequencies of data within continuous intervals.
Histograms practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations