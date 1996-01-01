Suppose you have two histograms, Histogram A and Histogram B, each displaying the distribution of exam scores for two different classes. Histogram A shows scores tightly clustered around the mean , while Histogram B shows scores spread out over a wider range. Which histogram depicts a higher standard deviation ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
Multiple Choice
Suppose you are given a histogram with class intervals , , , and , and the frequencies for these intervals are , , , and , respectively. What is the frequency of the modal class (the class with the most observations)?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the class intervals and their corresponding frequencies from the histogram. Here, the intervals are 0-10, 10-20, 20-30, and 30-40, with frequencies 5, 12, 18, and 10 respectively.
Understand that the modal class is the class interval with the highest frequency, meaning it contains the most observations.
Compare the frequencies of all the class intervals: 5, 12, 18, and 10.
Determine which frequency is the greatest among these values.
The class interval corresponding to this highest frequency is the modal class, and its frequency is the frequency of the modal class.
