Which of the following best describes how histograms can help you understand a population?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
Multiple Choice
Which of the following can be determined directly from the histogram of a dataset?
A
The correlation between two variables
B
The individual data values
C
The shape of the data distribution
D
The exact mean of the data
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a histogram represents: it is a graphical display of data using bars of different heights to show the frequency of data values within certain intervals (bins).
Recognize that a histogram shows the overall shape of the data distribution, such as whether it is symmetric, skewed, uniform, or has multiple peaks.
Note that a histogram does not provide information about the correlation between two variables because it only displays one variable's frequency distribution at a time.
Understand that individual data values cannot be identified from a histogram since the data is grouped into intervals rather than shown as exact points.
Realize that the exact mean of the data cannot be determined directly from a histogram because the histogram only shows frequencies per interval, not the precise values needed to calculate the mean.
