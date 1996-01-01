Which of the following traits do histograms possess?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is most likely true based on the histogram above?
A
The data are approximately symmetric with no apparent skew.
B
The data are left-skewed, with most values concentrated on the right.
C
The data are right-skewed, with most values concentrated on the left.
D
The data are uniformly distributed across all bins.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the meaning of skewness in a distribution. A right-skewed distribution (positively skewed) has a longer tail on the right side, with most data values concentrated on the left. A left-skewed distribution (negatively skewed) has a longer tail on the left side, with most data values concentrated on the right.
Step 2: Recall that a symmetric distribution has roughly equal tails on both sides and the data are evenly spread around the center, showing no skewness.
Step 3: Recognize that a uniform distribution means the data are evenly distributed across all bins, with no peaks or tails.
Step 4: To determine which statement is most likely true, analyze the histogram's shape by observing where the bulk of the data lies and the direction of any tail. If the histogram shows a concentration of values on the left and a tail extending to the right, it indicates right skewness.
Step 5: Based on the histogram's shape, conclude that the statement 'The data are right-skewed, with most values concentrated on the left' is most likely true because it matches the characteristics of a right-skewed distribution.
