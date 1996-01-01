Which of the following best describes the purpose of a histogram?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
Multiple Choice
Which of the following histograms is approximately symmetric?
A
A histogram with a long tail to the right and most data concentrated on the left
B
A histogram with multiple peaks of varying heights and no clear center
C
A histogram where the left and right sides are mirror images of each other around the center
D
A histogram with a long tail to the left and most data concentrated on the right
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of symmetry in histograms: A histogram is approximately symmetric if the left and right sides are mirror images of each other around the center point.
Identify the shape of the histogram based on the description: A long tail to the right indicates right skewness, and a long tail to the left indicates left skewness, both of which are not symmetric.
Recognize that multiple peaks of varying heights with no clear center suggest a multimodal distribution, which is generally not symmetric.
Focus on the histogram described as having left and right sides that are mirror images around the center, which matches the definition of an approximately symmetric histogram.
Conclude that the histogram with left and right sides as mirror images around the center is the one that is approximately symmetric.
