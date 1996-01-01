Why would someone choose to create a instead of a chart?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
Multiple Choice
Which of the following types of data would be best analyzed and communicated using a histogram?
A
The favorite colors of survey respondents
B
The brands of smartphones owned by a group of people
C
The names of students in a classroom
D
The heights of students measured in centimeters
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the data: Histograms are best suited for quantitative (numerical) data that is continuous or can be grouped into intervals.
Identify the data types in the options: Favorite colors, brands of smartphones, and names of students are categorical data, which are better represented by bar charts or pie charts.
Recognize that heights measured in centimeters are numerical and continuous data, making them appropriate for grouping into intervals (bins) for a histogram.
Recall that a histogram displays the frequency distribution of numerical data by showing how many data points fall into each interval.
Conclude that among the given options, the heights of 200 students measured in centimeters is the best type of data to analyze and communicate using a histogram.
