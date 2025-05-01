Performing a Sign Test In Exercises 7–22, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.

[APPLET] SAT Scores A guidance counselor claims that students who take the SAT twice will improve their scores the second time that they take the SAT. The table shows both math SAT scores for 12 students who took the SAT twice. At α=0.01, can you support the guidance counselor’s claim?