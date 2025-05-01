How do you know whether to use a Wilcoxon signed-rank test or a Wilcoxon rank sum test?
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
Performing a Sign Test In Exercises 7–22, (b) find the critical value,
[APPLET] SAT Scores A guidance counselor claims that students who take the SAT twice will improve their scores the second time that they take the SAT. The table shows both math SAT scores for 12 students who took the SAT twice. At α=0.01, can you support the guidance counselor's claim?
Performing a Sign Test In Exercises 7–22, (c) find the test statistic,
Performing a Sign Test In Exercises 7–22, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.
Performing a Wilcoxon Test In Exercises 3–8,
a. identify the claim and state H0 and Ha.
[APPLET] Calcium Supplements and Blood Pressure In a study testing the effects of calcium supplements on blood pressure in men, 12 men were randomly chosen and given a calcium supplement for 12 weeks. The table shows the measurements for each subject's diastolic blood pressure taken before and after the 12-week treatment period. At α = 0.01, can you reject the claim that there was no reduction in diastolic blood pressure? (Adapted from The Journal of the American Medical Association)
Performing a Wilcoxon Test In Exercises 3–8,
b. decide whether to use a Wilcoxon signed-rank test or a Wilcoxon rank sum test
Performing a Wilcoxon Test In Exercises 3–8,
c. find the critical value(s).
Performing a Wilcoxon Test In Exercises 3–8,
d. find the test statistic.
Performing a Wilcoxon Test In Exercises 3–8,
e. decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Testing the Difference Between Two Means (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha , (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) calculate d̄ and Sd, (d) find the standardized test statistic t, (e) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (f) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and dependent, and the populations are normally distributed.
[APPLET] Therapeutic Taping
[APPLET] Therapeutic Taping
A physical therapist claims that the use of a specific type of therapeutic tape reduces pain in patients with chronic tennis elbow. The table shows the pain levels on a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 is no pain and 10 is the worst pain possible, for 15 patients with chronic tennis elbow when holding a 1 kilogram weight. At , α=0.05 is there enough evidence to support the therapist's claim? (Adapted from BioMed Central, Ltd.)
Wilcoxon Signed-Rank Test for n>30 When you are performing a Wilcoxon signed-rank test and the sample size n is greater than 30, you can use the Standard Normal Table and the formula below to find the test statistic.
In Exercises 9 and 10, perform the Wilcoxon signed-rank test using the test statistic for n>30
[APPLET] Fuel Additive A petroleum engineer wants to know whether a certain fuel additive improves a car's gas mileage. To decide, the engineer records the gas mileages (in miles per gallon) of 33 randomly selected cars with and without the fuel additive. The table shows the results. At alpha=0.10, can the engineer conclude that the gas mileage is improved?
Testing the Difference Between Two Means (e) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, Assume the samples are random and dependent, and the populations are normally distributed.
[APPLET] Migraines
[APPLET] Migraines
A researcher claims that injections of onabotulinumtoxinA reduce the number of days per month that chronic migraine sufferers have headaches. The table shows the number of days chronic migraine sufferers suffered migraines before and after using the treatment. At , α= 0.01 is there enough evidence to support the researcher's claim? (Adapted from Journal of Headache and Pain)
Testing the Difference Between Two Means (f) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and dependent, and the populations are normally distributed.
[APPLET] Migraines
Testing the Difference Between Two Means (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha ,Assume the samples are random and dependent, and the populations are normally distributed.
Interval Training
Interval Training
A researcher claims that sprint interval training improves running performance in trained athletes. The table shows the maximum aerobic speed (MAS), in kilometers per hour, of trained athletes before and after six sessions of sprint interval training. At , α=0.10 is there enough evidence to support the researcher's claim? (Adapted from National Strength and Conditioning Association)
Testing the Difference Between Two Means (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), Assume the samples are random and dependent, and the populations are normally distributed.
Interval Training
