Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
1:56 minutes
Problem 11.1.20c
Textbook Question
Performing a Sign Test In Exercises 7–22, (c) find the test statistic,
[APPLET] Lower Back Pain A physician claims that lower back pain intensity scores will decrease after taking anti-inflammatory drugs. The table shows the lower back pain intensity scores for 12 patients before and after taking anti-inflammatory drugs for 8 weeks. At , is there enough evidence to support the physician’s claim? (Adapted from Archives of Internal Medicine)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Sign Test. The Sign Test is a non-parametric test used to determine if there is a significant difference between paired observations. Here, we are comparing the lower back pain intensity scores before and after taking anti-inflammatory drugs for 12 patients.
Step 2: Calculate the differences between the 'before' and 'after' scores for each patient. For each pair, subtract the 'after' score from the 'before' score. If the difference is positive, it indicates a decrease in pain intensity; if negative, it indicates an increase.
Step 3: Count the number of positive differences (indicating improvement) and negative differences (indicating worsening). Ignore any differences that are zero (no change). This count will be used in the Sign Test.
Step 4: Determine the null hypothesis (H0) and alternative hypothesis (H1). H0: There is no difference in pain intensity scores before and after taking the drugs. H1: Pain intensity scores decrease after taking the drugs.
Step 5: Use the binomial distribution to calculate the test statistic. The test statistic is based on the number of positive differences. Compare this test statistic to the critical value at the given significance level (α = 0.05) to decide whether to reject H0. If the test statistic exceeds the critical value, there is enough evidence to support the physician's claim.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sign Test
The Sign Test is a non-parametric statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between paired observations. It focuses on the direction of changes (positive or negative) rather than the magnitude, making it suitable for ordinal data or when the assumptions of parametric tests are not met. In this context, it will help assess whether the anti-inflammatory drugs have effectively reduced lower back pain scores.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical procedure that allows researchers to make inferences about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (no effect or difference) and an alternative hypothesis (there is an effect or difference). In this case, the null hypothesis would state that there is no decrease in pain intensity scores after treatment, while the alternative would claim that there is a decrease, supporting the physician's assertion.
Test Statistic
A test statistic is a standardized value that is calculated from sample data during a hypothesis test. It measures how far the sample statistic deviates from the null hypothesis, allowing for the determination of whether to reject the null hypothesis. In the context of the Sign Test, the test statistic will be derived from the number of positive and negative signs in the differences between the before and after scores, which will then be compared to a critical value to assess significance.
