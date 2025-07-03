Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sign Test The Sign Test is a non-parametric statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between paired observations. It focuses on the direction of changes (positive or negative) rather than the magnitude, making it suitable for ordinal data or when the assumptions of parametric tests are not met. In this context, it will help assess whether the anti-inflammatory drugs have effectively reduced lower back pain scores.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical procedure that allows researchers to make inferences about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (no effect or difference) and an alternative hypothesis (there is an effect or difference). In this case, the null hypothesis would state that there is no decrease in pain intensity scores after treatment, while the alternative would claim that there is a decrease, supporting the physician's assertion.