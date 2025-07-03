Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions based on data analysis. It involves formulating two competing hypotheses: the null hypothesis (H0), which represents no effect or no difference, and the alternative hypothesis (Ha), which indicates the presence of an effect or difference. In this case, H0 would state that there is no decrease in pain intensity scores after treatment, while Ha would claim that there is a decrease. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses

Sign Test The Sign Test is a non-parametric statistical test used to determine if there is a significant difference between paired observations. It is particularly useful when the data does not meet the assumptions required for parametric tests. In this scenario, the test will compare the pain intensity scores before and after treatment for each patient, focusing on the direction of change (increase or decrease) rather than the magnitude. Recommended video: Guided course 06:28 06:28 Independence Test