Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
2:39 minutes
Problem 11.1.20a
Textbook Question
Performing a Sign Test In Exercises 7–22, (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha,
[APPLET] Lower Back Pain A physician claims that lower back pain intensity scores will decrease after taking anti-inflammatory drugs. The table shows the lower back pain intensity scores for 12 patients before and after taking anti-inflammatory drugs for 8 weeks. At , is there enough evidence to support the physician’s claim? (Adapted from Archives of Internal Medicine)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the claim and hypotheses. The physician claims that lower back pain intensity scores will decrease after taking anti-inflammatory drugs. This is the alternative hypothesis (Ha). The null hypothesis (Ho) states that there is no decrease in lower back pain intensity scores after taking the drugs.
Step 2: Calculate the differences between the 'before' and 'after' scores for each patient. For each patient, subtract the 'after' score from the 'before' score. If the result is positive, it indicates a decrease in pain intensity; if negative, it indicates an increase.
Step 3: Count the number of positive differences (indicating a decrease in pain intensity) and the number of negative differences (indicating an increase). Ignore any differences that are zero, as they do not contribute to the sign test.
Step 4: Perform the sign test. Use the binomial distribution to determine the probability of observing the number of positive differences under the null hypothesis. The test statistic is the smaller of the counts of positive or negative differences.
Step 5: Compare the p-value obtained from the sign test to the significance level (α = 0.05). If the p-value is less than α, reject the null hypothesis (Ho) and conclude that there is enough evidence to support the physician's claim. Otherwise, fail to reject Ho.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions based on data analysis. It involves formulating two competing hypotheses: the null hypothesis (H0), which represents no effect or no difference, and the alternative hypothesis (Ha), which indicates the presence of an effect or difference. In this case, H0 would state that there is no decrease in pain intensity scores after treatment, while Ha would claim that there is a decrease.
Sign Test
The Sign Test is a non-parametric statistical test used to determine if there is a significant difference between paired observations. It is particularly useful when the data does not meet the assumptions required for parametric tests. In this scenario, the test will compare the pain intensity scores before and after treatment for each patient, focusing on the direction of change (increase or decrease) rather than the magnitude.
P-value
The P-value is a crucial concept in hypothesis testing that helps determine the strength of the evidence against the null hypothesis. It represents the probability of observing the data, or something more extreme, if the null hypothesis is true. A low P-value (typically less than 0.05) indicates strong evidence against H0, suggesting that the alternative hypothesis may be true, which in this case would support the physician's claim of decreased pain intensity.
