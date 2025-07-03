Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
Problem 8.3.23
Textbook Question
Constructing Confidence Intervals for μd To construct a confidence interval for μd , use the inequality below.
Construct the indicated confidence interval for μd . Assume the populations are normally distributed.
[APPLET] Drug Testing A sleep disorder specialist wants to test the effectiveness of a new drug that is reported to increase the number of hours of sleep patients get during the night. To do so, the specialist randomly selects 16 patients and records the number of hours of sleep each gets with and without the new drug. The table shows the results of the two-night study. Construct a 90% confidence interval for μd.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the differences (d) between the hours of sleep with the drug and without the drug for each patient. For each patient, subtract the 'Hours of sleep (without the drug)' from the 'Hours of sleep (using the drug)'.
Step 2: Compute the mean of the differences (d̄). Add all the differences calculated in Step 1 and divide by the total number of patients (n = 16). The formula is d̄ = (Σd) / n.
Step 3: Compute the standard deviation of the differences (sd). Use the formula sd = sqrt((Σ(d - d̄)^2) / (n - 1)), where d̄ is the mean difference calculated in Step 2.
Step 4: Determine the standard error of the mean difference (SEd). Use the formula SEd = sd / sqrt(n), where sd is the standard deviation of the differences and n is the number of patients.
Step 5: Construct the confidence interval for μd using the formula d̄ ± t*SEd, where t* is the critical t-value for a 90% confidence level and degrees of freedom (df = n - 1). Look up the t-value in a t-distribution table or use statistical software.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter. It is expressed with a certain level of confidence, such as 90% or 95%, indicating the probability that the interval includes the parameter. In this case, we are constructing a confidence interval for the mean difference in hours of sleep with and without the drug.
Paired Samples
Paired samples refer to two sets of related data points, typically collected from the same subjects under different conditions. In this scenario, the hours of sleep for each patient are measured both with and without the drug, allowing for a direct comparison of the effects of the drug on sleep duration. This method helps control for individual variability among subjects.
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. In constructing confidence intervals, it is often assumed that the underlying population is normally distributed, especially when sample sizes are small, as is the case with the 16 patients in this study.
