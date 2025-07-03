Constructing Confidence Intervals for μd To construct a confidence interval for μd , use the inequality below.

Construct the indicated confidence interval for μd . Assume the populations are normally distributed.

[APPLET] Drug Testing A sleep disorder specialist wants to test the effectiveness of a new drug that is reported to increase the number of hours of sleep patients get during the night. To do so, the specialist randomly selects 16 patients and records the number of hours of sleep each gets with and without the new drug. The table shows the results of the two-night study. Construct a 90% confidence interval for μd.