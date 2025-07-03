Table of contents
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
6:15 minutes
Problem 11.1.20de
Textbook Question
Performing a Sign Test In Exercises 7–22, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.
[APPLET] Lower Back Pain A physician claims that lower back pain intensity scores will decrease after taking anti-inflammatory drugs. The table shows the lower back pain intensity scores for 12 patients before and after taking anti-inflammatory drugs for 8 weeks. At , is there enough evidence to support the physician’s claim? (Adapted from Archives of Internal Medicine)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem and identify the null hypothesis (H₀) and alternative hypothesis (H₁). The null hypothesis (H₀) states that there is no difference in lower back pain intensity scores before and after taking anti-inflammatory drugs. The alternative hypothesis (H₁) states that lower back pain intensity scores decrease after taking anti-inflammatory drugs.
Step 2: Calculate the differences between the 'before' and 'after' scores for each patient. For each patient, subtract the 'after' score from the 'before' score. Record whether the difference is positive, negative, or zero.
Step 3: Count the number of positive differences, negative differences, and zero differences. Zero differences are excluded from the analysis, as they do not contribute to the sign test.
Step 4: Perform the sign test. Use the binomial distribution to determine the probability of observing the number of positive or negative differences under the null hypothesis. The test statistic is the smaller of the counts of positive or negative differences.
Step 5: Compare the p-value obtained from the sign test to the significance level (α = 0.05). If the p-value is less than α, reject the null hypothesis. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis. Interpret the decision in the context of the physician's claim about lower back pain intensity scores.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Null Hypothesis
The null hypothesis is a statement that there is no effect or no difference, serving as a default position in hypothesis testing. In this context, it posits that there is no significant change in lower back pain intensity scores after taking anti-inflammatory drugs. Understanding the null hypothesis is crucial for determining whether the evidence supports the physician's claim.
Sign Test
The Sign Test is a non-parametric statistical method used to evaluate the median of a single sample or the differences between paired samples. It focuses on the direction of changes (increase or decrease) rather than the magnitude, making it suitable for small sample sizes or ordinal data. In this case, it will help assess whether the pain scores after treatment are significantly lower than before.
P-value
The P-value is a statistical measure that helps determine the significance of results in hypothesis testing. It represents the probability of observing the data, or something more extreme, assuming the null hypothesis is true. A low P-value (typically less than 0.05) indicates strong evidence against the null hypothesis, suggesting that the physician's claim about the effectiveness of the anti-inflammatory drugs may be valid.
