Performing a Sign Test In Exercises 7–22, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.

[APPLET] Lower Back Pain A physician claims that lower back pain intensity scores will decrease after taking anti-inflammatory drugs. The table shows the lower back pain intensity scores for 12 patients before and after taking anti-inflammatory drugs for 8 weeks. At , is there enough evidence to support the physician’s claim? (Adapted from Archives of Internal Medicine)