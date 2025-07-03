Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Paired Data Paired data refers to two sets of related observations, often collected from the same subjects under different conditions. This dependency allows for the analysis of differences between paired observations, which is crucial for tests like the paired t-test. Understanding paired data is essential for accurately interpreting results and making valid inferences about the population from which the samples are drawn. Recommended video: 4:01 4:01 Introduction to Collecting Data

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to determine whether there is enough evidence to reject a null hypothesis in favor of an alternative hypothesis. In this context, the null hypothesis states that the mean of the differences (μd) is less than or equal to zero. The level of significance (α) indicates the probability of making a Type I error, which is rejecting a true null hypothesis, and is set at 0.10 in this case. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses