Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
3:30 minutes
Problem 8.3.5
Textbook Question
Test the claim about the mean of the differences for a population of paired data at the level of significance α. Assume the samples are random and dependent, and the populations are normally distributed.
Claim: μd≤0 , α=0.10, Sample statistics: d̄ =6.5, sd=9.54, n=16
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁). The claim is μd ≤ 0, so the null hypothesis is H₀: μd ≤ 0, and the alternative hypothesis is H₁: μd > 0 (this is a right-tailed test).
Step 2: Calculate the test statistic using the formula for a t-test for paired data: t = (d̄ - μ₀) / (sd / √n), where d̄ is the sample mean of the differences, μ₀ is the hypothesized mean difference (0 in this case), sd is the standard deviation of the differences, and n is the sample size.
Step 3: Determine the degrees of freedom (df) for the t-distribution. For paired data, df = n - 1. In this case, df = 16 - 1 = 15.
Step 4: Find the critical value for the t-distribution at the given significance level α = 0.10 for a right-tailed test with df = 15. Use a t-table or statistical software to find this value.
Step 5: Compare the calculated test statistic to the critical value. If the test statistic is greater than the critical value, reject the null hypothesis H₀. Otherwise, fail to reject H₀. Interpret the result in the context of the claim.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Paired Data
Paired data refers to two sets of related observations, often collected from the same subjects under different conditions. This dependency allows for the analysis of differences between paired observations, which is crucial for tests like the paired t-test. Understanding paired data is essential for accurately interpreting results and making valid inferences about the population from which the samples are drawn.
Recommended video:
4:01
Introduction to Collecting Data
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to determine whether there is enough evidence to reject a null hypothesis in favor of an alternative hypothesis. In this context, the null hypothesis states that the mean of the differences (μd) is less than or equal to zero. The level of significance (α) indicates the probability of making a Type I error, which is rejecting a true null hypothesis, and is set at 0.10 in this case.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
t-Distribution
The t-distribution is a probability distribution used in hypothesis testing when the sample size is small and the population standard deviation is unknown. It is similar to the normal distribution but has heavier tails, which accounts for the increased variability in smaller samples. In this scenario, the t-distribution is used to calculate the test statistic based on the sample mean difference, standard deviation, and sample size, allowing for inference about the population mean difference.
Recommended video:
05:50
Critical Values: t-Distribution
Watch next
Master Introduction to Matched Pairs with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice