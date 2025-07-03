Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
3:17 minutes
Problem 11.1.20b
Textbook Question
Performing a Sign Test In Exercises 7–22, (b) find the critical value,
[APPLET] Lower Back Pain A physician claims that lower back pain intensity scores will decrease after taking anti-inflammatory drugs. The table shows the lower back pain intensity scores for 12 patients before and after taking anti-inflammatory drugs for 8 weeks. At , is there enough evidence to support the physician’s claim? (Adapted from Archives of Internal Medicine)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Sign Test. The Sign Test is a non-parametric test used to determine if there is a significant difference between paired observations. Here, we compare the intensity scores before and after taking anti-inflammatory drugs for each patient.
Step 2: Calculate the differences. For each patient, subtract the 'after' score from the 'before' score. If the difference is positive, it indicates a decrease in pain intensity. If the difference is negative, it indicates an increase in pain intensity. Record the sign (+ or -) of each difference.
Step 3: Count the signs. Count the number of positive signs (indicating improvement) and negative signs (indicating worsening). Ignore any differences that are zero (no change).
Step 4: Determine the critical value. Use the Sign Test critical value table for a sample size of 12 and a significance level of α = 0.05. This will provide the threshold for determining whether the observed number of positive signs is statistically significant.
Step 5: Compare the observed number of positive signs to the critical value. If the number of positive signs exceeds the critical value, there is enough evidence to support the physician’s claim that the anti-inflammatory drugs reduce lower back pain intensity scores. Otherwise, the claim is not supported.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sign Test
The Sign Test is a non-parametric statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between paired observations. It focuses on the direction of changes (positive or negative) rather than the magnitude, making it suitable for ordinal data or when the assumptions of parametric tests are not met. In this context, it will help assess whether the anti-inflammatory drugs have a statistically significant effect on lower back pain intensity scores.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:28
Independence Test
Critical Value
The critical value is a threshold that determines the boundary for rejecting the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. It is derived from the significance level (alpha) and the distribution of the test statistic. In the context of the Sign Test, the critical value will help identify whether the observed number of positive or negative signs in the data is statistically significant, indicating a change in pain intensity scores.
Recommended video:
05:50
Critical Values: t-Distribution
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical procedure that evaluates two competing hypotheses: the null hypothesis (no effect or difference) and the alternative hypothesis (an effect or difference exists). In this scenario, the null hypothesis would state that there is no change in pain intensity scores after treatment, while the alternative hypothesis posits that there is a decrease. The outcome of the Sign Test will provide evidence to support or reject these hypotheses.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Watch next
Master Introduction to Matched Pairs with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice