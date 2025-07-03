Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sign Test The Sign Test is a non-parametric statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between paired observations. It focuses on the direction of changes (positive or negative) rather than the magnitude, making it suitable for ordinal data or when the assumptions of parametric tests are not met. In this context, it will help assess whether the anti-inflammatory drugs have a statistically significant effect on lower back pain intensity scores. Recommended video: Guided course 06:28 06:28 Independence Test

Critical Value The critical value is a threshold that determines the boundary for rejecting the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. It is derived from the significance level (alpha) and the distribution of the test statistic. In the context of the Sign Test, the critical value will help identify whether the observed number of positive or negative signs in the data is statistically significant, indicating a change in pain intensity scores. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution